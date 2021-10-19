South Tahoe man jailed after allegedly assaulting neighbor with metal bat

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting one neighbor and threatening others with a metal baseball bat.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department officers responded to a “frantic 911 call at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, regarding an in-progress assault on Melba Dr.,” according to a Facebook post.

Shawn Alkire, 52, was arrested after he struck his neighbor with a metal baseball bat, then threatened to kill the other neighbors looking on.

According to SLTPD, the victim was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Alkire was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. He is booked in El Dorado County Jail.