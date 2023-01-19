South Tahoe man arrested at gunpoint after leading Douglas deputies on chase

Motorists northbound on Highway 395 found themselves witnessing a high-speed chase 11:20 a.m. Wednesday as Douglas County deputies pursued the driver of a vehicle into Carson City.

“I was sitting at the red light at Mica Drive, when the car blew past me running the red light, sheriff hot on his tail,” one R-C reader said. “Just glad no one was in the intersection.”

Another said she was driving north on 395 before Indian Hills.

“I’m glad I was looking in my side mirror and moved over,” she said. (There were) so many cars right there. He passed on the shoulder going probably 100.”

Undersheriff Ron Elges said Douglas received a request from the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office to locate an armed and dangerous fugitive, Andrey Neshcheret, a South Lake Tahoe resident.

A deputy spotted Neshcheret northbound on Highway 395 near Silver City RV Park at around 11:18 a.m. As the deputy closed in, Neshcheret took off, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We followed Neshcheret on Highway 395 to Clear Creek where NHP and CCSO joined in to assist,” Elges said. “Neshcheret drove up Clear Creek and back down. As he approached the traffic light at Clear Creek and Highway 395 he struck another, not involved, motor vehicle.”

Once past Indian Hills the driver turned up Clear Creek with deputies in pursuit and at one point turned back down.

The vehicle stopped after it struck an uninvolved motorist at Highway 395 and Clear Creek near Bodine’s where the driver was taken into custody at gunpoint.

While en route to Minden to book the man, the deputy reported the man appeared to be overdosing and pulled over at Jacks Valley and 395. Medics responded and transported the man and deputy to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.