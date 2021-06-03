South Tahoe man on stolen motorcycle arrested at gunpoint

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested Saturday while riding a Harley Davidson that had been reported stolen from a California dealership.

John Robert Liska, 42, was stopped on U.S. Highway 50 near Elks Point in Round Hill and taken into custody at gunpoint.

He was booked into Douglas County Jail on the possession of a stolen vehicle and a controlled substance, in addition to 11 misdemeanors.

Liska was scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday.

Liska was sentenced to 12-34 months in prison in October 2017 after he tried to pass a bad check at the Lakeside Inn and Casino. He also had methamphetamine and heroin. He was paroled in 2018.