South Tahoe man who was found dead in van ID’d

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local man who was found dead in his vehicle late last month has been identified, and foul play is not suspected.

David McIntosh, 48, was discovered deceased in late January in his van that was nearly covered by snow.

South Lake Tahoe Police said conditions in the van suggest McIntosh was living there.

Sgt. Scott Crivelli said the department received a call requesting a well check for McIntosh from a family member, who told the department they believed he had been living in his van.

The van was located on James Avenue, behind a local restaurant.

“The van wasn’t completely under the snow like we had to ‘dig down’ to it,” Crivelli said. “It was just off the road and visible. “The officers could see in the front windows and saw the front seats were empty, they just couldn’t see into the back of the van. They tried moving some snow by hand but needed some machinery, so they requested assistance from city public works.”

Chief of Police David Stevenson said that a loader was used to remove snow and access the van.

The El Dorado County Medical Examiner has taken over the investigation for cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.