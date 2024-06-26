South Tahoe Middle School promotes 271 students

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe Middle School promoted 271 students to high school on June 20, 2024, on a sunny afternoon at the STMS track.

Principal Cindy Martinez extended a warm welcome to students, staff, friends, and families. Martinez introduced board members, the Superintendent, and other District Administrators, setting the stage for the eighth graders to move to the next phase of their lives. Soraya Parsi and Rocco Labrado led the pledge of allegiance, marking the beginning of the ceremony.

Soraya Parsi and Rocco Labrado led the Pledge of Allegiance. Provided / LTUSD

Addressing the eighth graders, Principal Martinez identified the promoting eighth graders as leaders and creative problem-solvers of tomorrow. She offered valuable advice, encouraging them to embrace opportunities that propel their growth and to always cherish the sources of inspiration that guided them along the way.

Student speakers Isabella Mendiola and Austin Reichel reflected on the challenges and milestones of the past three years, from navigating through the Caldor Fire, the big snow year of 2022/23, and the impacts of COVID-19. They expressed gratitude for the support received and emphasized their readiness to start the next phase of their journey. Recognizing their role as the future of South Lake Tahoe, they hoped everyone would make the most of it.

Isabella Mendiola spoke at the ceremony. Provided / LTUSD

The students walked in front of the stage and shook the hands of board members and Principal Martinez. The ceremony concluded with Principal Martinez making a brief statement and South Tahoe High School Principal Justin Zunino welcoming the STHS class of 2028 to the Viking community.