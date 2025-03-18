South Tahoe Middle Schooler arrested for battery against school employee
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Friday, March 14, South Lake Tahoe probation reported to South Tahoe Middle School that a juvenile may have had a gun. The juvenile had refused to let school staff search their backpack.
The juvenile pushed a staff member and was running off campus towards the baseball fields on Lyons.
“SLTPD located the juvenile in question between Mt. Tallac and the middle school,” said SLTPD. “The juvenile was arrested for battery against a school employee. No firearm was located, although we did locate a vape pen.”
“We appreciate the collaboration with law enforcement in ensuring a safe learning environment,” said Lake Tahoe Unified School District.
