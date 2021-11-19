South Tahoe Moose Lodge hosts 11th annual Christmas Food Drive

Robbie Koth and Angie Keil are coordinating the 11th Annual South Lake Tahoe Moose Lodge Annual Christmas Food Drive.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Moose Lodge is hosting its annual Christmas Food Drive this holiday season.

In association with the South Lake Tahoe Cub Scout Pack 592, the lodge will donate 50 boxes of food to families through the Family Resource Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the lodge donated $1,000 to the Family Resource Center in lieu of food. But this year for its 11th annual event, members are back to providing decorated boxes of food, each packed with ham, vegetables, canned goods, pasta, potatoes, bread, tortillas, and everything else needed to feed a family a big holiday meal, and then more for leftovers. The food will be distributed at the Family Resource Center on Dec. 16 in collaboration with Executive Director Bill Martinez.

“The Family Resource Center looks forward to the yearly donation of Christmas dinner from the South Lake Tahoe Moose Lodge,” Martinez said. “The Moose Lodge will donate 50 Christmas dinners and extra food for families that are experiencing food insecurities. This wonderful partnership with the Moose Lodge will warm the spirits and provide a traditional Christmas dinner for our community. Thank you Moose Lodge for supporting our community.”

Three years ago, the Moose Lodge entered into an agreement with the local Cub Scouts Pack 592 to act as its charter organization. A chartered organization is a community-based group whose objectives, mission and methodologies are compatible with those of the Boy Scouts of America. It agrees to use the scouting program to further its mission to serve young people. This year, the scouts are working with the lodge to collect food donations and to decorate the boxes with cheerful holiday messages.

For more information about Cub Scout Pack 592 (grades K-5), call 775-787-1111.

Non perishable canned or boxed food, such as canned fish, nuts, peanut butter, dry pasta, canned sauce, baby food, rice, oatmeal, mac and cheese, canned fruits, juice, soups are being collected by the scouts and lodge. Monetary donations are also being accepted at the Lodge at 961 Eloise Avenue, South Lake Tahoe. Additional boxes for food donations are located at the Grocery Outlet and at Lake Tahoe Mindfulness Community, located in The Studio Lake Tahoe, 3200 U.S. Highway 50, Meyers, Trading Post, Suite 5.

Moose member, Robbie Koth, got the idea from the Jonathan Miller Foundation when he lived in Hawaii. In 1998, Jonathan Miller was a 9-year-old boy who was diagnosed with adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare and progressive disorder. Unfortunately, the illness was terminal, and he was not given much time to live. But when asked what he wanted most, Jonathan responded that he wanted to give Christmas gifts to children in need and help feed the hungry.

After his passing, Jonathan’s Foundation was established to do just that for the people of the Big Island of Hawaii, where Jonathan used to spend his summers. Koth volunteered in West Hawaii for two years, assembling 250 boxes of food each Christmas.

The Moose Fraternity’s presence is felt in over 1,400 communities across nearly 50 states and four Canadian provinces, plus Great Britain. As a primary mission of the Moose, members support Mooseheart Child City & School. Mooseheart cares for children in need who deserve a second chance at life, from infants through high school. Another mission of the Moose is the care of senior members of the Fraternity. Moosehaven, located in Florida, is a five-star rated retirement community completely funded by the men and women of the Moose. Additionally, in support of the areas in which our lodges reside, the Moose organization contributes between $75 to $100 million worth of community service annually.

“The mission of the Moose to care for children, families, and senior members of our community is forefront in our thoughts as we enter the Holiday Season”, said Dr. Barry Keil, Moose Lodge administrator. “The Annual Christmas Food Drive is one of the many ways we support our community, and we are very happy to partner with the Cub Scouts this year.”

In South Lake Tahoe, Moose members have sponsored the annual fishing derby at Lake Baron, the Longest Day of Golf in support of the South Lake Tahoe Cancer League, and donated time and money to many other local schools and.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/South-Lake-Tahoe-Moose-Lodge-1632-291777516723 or drop by the lodge after 4 pm. at 961 Eloise.