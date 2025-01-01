South Tahoe non-profit Christmas Cheer receives $10K check
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A South Lake Tahoe non-profit called Christmas Cheer received a $10,000 check from Reno Toy Run in December.
Christmas Cheer is a non-profit based in South Lake Tahoe that provides food and clothing to people in need. With the full full name, Christmas Cheer All Year, the non-profit believes giving shouldn’t stop at the holidays and provides support all year.
The Reno Toy Run, an organization of northern Nevada bikers helping northern Nevada kids, was joined by Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs and the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club for the check presentation.
Present were South Lake Tahoe community members, including Mayor Tamara Wallace, Duane Wallace, Kenny Curtzwiler, Christmas Cheer director Amber Cullen, and board members Doug Williams, Howie Nave, and Tom Davis.
“We are realistic about this; we may not be able to fix everything – but we bring hope to our community. That is the real meaning of Christmas – HOPE,” Curtzwiler wrote to the Tribune. “We are all neighbors, we are one community, and with the help of our partners, we did not sit by and think there is nothing we can do about it.”
