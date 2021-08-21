South Tahoe officials activate Emergency Operations Center due to fire

South Lake Tahoe Police Chief Davis Stevenson, City Manger Joe Irvin, South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Clive Savacool and Lake Valley Fire Chief Brad Zlendick (Pictured left to right) held a meeting Saturday morning announcing the establishment of the Emergency Operations Center. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s city manager has activated an Emergency Operations Center due to possible threat of the Caldor Fire.

City Manager Joe Irvin made the announcement Saturday morning through a social media video where he stood alongside South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Chief Clive Savacool, Lake Valley Fire Protection District Chief Brad Zlendick and South Lake Tahoe Police Department Chief David Stevenson.

Irvin said he is activating the EOC “In a manner to collaborate with our agency partners to ensure we have the best information to keep you (the residents) safe,” he said.

Irvin suggested signing up for CivicReady and Code Red alerts and to check the city’s website if there are any concerns. He said the site will regularly be updated.

To sign up for the city’s civicReady alert visit here .

To sign up for El Dorado County’s Code Red alert, visit here .

Chief Savacool recommended that residents limit their time outside when smoke is present, bring pets indoors and make sure any medications are up to date.

Zlendick stressed that all agencies are in collaboration to get all possible information.

“We’re all working together,” he said.

Stevenson said stressed the collaboration and said authorities will be monitoring the fire and the county EOC to get the latest information.

There are no evacuation orders or warnings in place for South Lake Tahoe.