South Tahoe officials activate Emergency Operations Center due to fire
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s city manager has activated an Emergency Operations Center due to possible threat of the Caldor Fire.
City Manager Joe Irvin made the announcement Saturday morning through a social media video where he stood alongside South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Chief Clive Savacool, Lake Valley Fire Protection District Chief Brad Zlendick and South Lake Tahoe Police Department Chief David Stevenson.
Irvin said he is activating the EOC “In a manner to collaborate with our agency partners to ensure we have the best information to keep you (the residents) safe,” he said.
Irvin suggested signing up for CivicReady and Code Red alerts and to check the city’s website if there are any concerns. He said the site will regularly be updated.
To sign up for the city’s civicReady alert visit here.
To sign up for El Dorado County’s Code Red alert, visit here.
Chief Savacool recommended that residents limit their time outside when smoke is present, bring pets indoors and make sure any medications are up to date.
Zlendick stressed that all agencies are in collaboration to get all possible information.
“We’re all working together,” he said.
Stevenson said stressed the collaboration and said authorities will be monitoring the fire and the county EOC to get the latest information.
There are no evacuation orders or warnings in place for South Lake Tahoe.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Authorities release Caldor Fire damage map
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A damage map recently released by officials show the Grizzly Flats community has been decimated by the Caldor Fire.