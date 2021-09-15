South Tahoe officials announce city has opened for business

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe officials said Wednesday that the city is open for business after the Caldor Fire forced the evacuation of thousands for about two weeks, including over Labor Day weekend which can draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the basin.

“Now that the evacuation order has been lifted for South Lake Tahoe, our residents are repopulating, the air is clearer than it has been in over a month, the skies are blue once again, and the thick haze of smoke has cleared over Lake Tahoe, it is time to announce that the city is open for business,” said Public Information Officer and Assistant to the City Manager Lindsey Baker.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority also issued a press release right after the city’s announcement saying it is anxious to host visitors after an emotionally draining couple of weeks.

“This has been emotionally draining for weeks over the numerous concerns, but we are resilient, and the countless ways our community has come together to support one another is heartwarming,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the LTVA. “We have so much to be thankful for with the heroic men and women who saved our lives and community. Tragically our neighbors in Echo Lakes, and along the West Slope weren’t as fortunate with hundreds losing their homes. Perhaps the ultimate takeaway is to realize the fragility of our resources and the vulnerability of the places we love.”

U.S. Highway 50 remains closed to through traffic from South Lake Tahoe to Sacramento and the Bay Area and and USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and Nevada State Park lands are also not allowing visitors, but officials said local businesses are ramping back up and said visitors are welcome.





Businesses are still gathering staff and supplies and visitors are being asked to remain patient.

“In looking forward, I’m grateful that the city and Tahoe Basin were spared from the ravages of the Caldor Fire,” said City Manager Joe Irvin. “We wholeheartedly recognize the value visitors bring to our economy and welcome them back to enjoy our beautiful city.”