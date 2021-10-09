South Tahoe officials seek online feedback on hazard mitigation plan
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City officials are asking the community to participate in the local Hazard Mitigation Plan survey. The survey, which was developed by Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions in coordination with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, is being conducted through Friday, No. 12.
Public participation in the planning process is an essential strategy for developing a plan that will be effective, supported by community members, and ultimately implemented. The purpose of the survey is to collect information from the public to better understand vulnerabilities within the city, as well as solicit input on what hazards might need to be mitigated to either reduce their impacts or prevent them before they occur. The results from the survey will be taken into consideration by the Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee as they draft the LHMP.
The process will provide a range of opportunities for the city and its citizens, public officials, and stakeholder groups to participate and give input on the plan. Interested stakeholders and community members can learn more about the LHMP and updates on the process by going to the city’s LHMP Webpage (https://www.cityofslt.us/LHMP).
The first of two public meetings on the LHMP will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at City Hall.
To take the survey, go to the following link, https://forms.office.com/r/0Kn3VE2QgJ.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Impact of forest thinning on wildfires creates divisions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters and numerous studies credit intensive forest thinning projects with helping save communities like those recently threatened near Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada, but dissent from some environmental advocacy groups is…