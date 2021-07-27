South Tahoe officials seek vendors for ‘Winter Wonderland’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe is seeking vendors for a planned “Winter Wonderland” located within the 56 acres that is usually vacant when the snow flies.

The city operates the seasonal 175-site campground within the 56 acres between April and Oct. 1 and officials have ideas to use the area for low-impact winter activities. The 175-site campground is vacant in winter but has the potential to be programmed for low-impact winter activities, including family-oriented holiday events, officials said in a press release on Monday.

The Parks and Recreation Department released a request for proposals with the intent to allow innovative public-private partnerships to address the increasing demand of low-impact, family-oriented snow play that is safe and affordable.

The city said it would like to see proposals that include innovative recreational programming and activities, equipment rental, or other support services and amenities, which would enhance public recreation facilities for residents and visitors.

Recreation services for this area may include, but are not limited to, snow sledding, snow bikes, snow shoeing, cross-country skiing, snow play, and interpretive programs.





Submittals are due no later than 4 p.m. Aug. 20. The city will apply a local business preference of five points in the evaluation process to all local businesses that submit proposals.

For more information, visit the city’s Planet Bids website at https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/14997/portal-home .