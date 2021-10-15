South Tahoe planners approve new housing development

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission on Thursday approved a new multi-family housing development.

The 14-unit duplex project is located in the Tahoe Valley Area Plan Town Center Neighborhood Professional District, which is zoned for multi-family dwelling with a maximum density of 25-units per acre.

The development consists of seven duplex buildings, four will be accessed from Helen Avenue, and three are accessed from Barton Avenue (2160 Barton Avenue).

The project will also include new landscaping and new sidewalks adjacent. The duplexes are each two stories and have three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Each unit will include a bear box as well as bike racks.





Approval of this project followed a presentation of the Housing Element Update. This is a plan, that is required by the state, which looks at the housing stock and needs in South Lake Tahoe. Unsurprisingly, the update shows that the city needs more affordable and workforce housing.

Between 2022-2027, the region needs to plan for 289 new housing units. Of those units, 70 should be for very low income (50% or below median household income) and 50 should be for low income (51-80% of median household income).

The item was just a workshop, so the planners will be taking suggestions and including them into an administrative draft that will be presented in November. Deadline for final approval is June 30, 2022.

Despite this being discussion only, the commissioners were excited to be able to approve a housing project right after hearing the presentation.

While the duplexes aren’t low income units (they will be going for market rate), it still expands the options available in the city.

The project will need to go to City Council for final approval.