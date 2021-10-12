South Tahoe planners to consider new housing project

The housing development would consist of seven duplex buildings, four duplex buildings are accessed from Helen Avenue, and three are accessed from Barton Avenue.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission will consider a new multi-family housing project during their Thursday meeting.

The 14-unit duplex project is located at 3rd Street and Barton and Helen avenues in the Tahoe Valley Area Plan Town Center Neighborhood Professional District, which is zoned for multi-family dwelling with a maximum density of 25-units per acre.

The development consists of seven duplex buildings, four duplex buildings are accessed from Helen Avenue, and three are accessed from Barton Avenue (2160 Barton Avenue). The project will also include new landscaping and new sidewalks adjacent.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, the city will hold the first public housing workshop.

Register for Tuesday’s online workshop here .

During the workshop, a consultant will provide an overview on housing elements and the process for the 2022-2027 update. In addition, the public is invited to ask questions and provide feedback during an open forum.

During the Oct. 14, planning commission meeting, the public will have an additional opportunity to participate in the Housing Element Update Workshop and an opportunity for planning commissioners to provide feedback.

The same presentation given at the Oct. 12 workshop will be presented to planners. After this meeting, input received at the workshops will be considered in developing draft housing element policies and programs.

A draft of the Housing Element update will then be prepared and presented to the planning commission and public for additional discussion.

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14.

The meeting is at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, South Lake Tahoe or can be viewed remotely via ZOOM at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83347177808 .