South Tahoe planners to consider special permit for car rental business

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission on Thursday will consider allowing a temporary use permit to allow for a car rental shop on Lake Tahoe Boulevard called “Rent a Toyota.”

The current property at 2296 Lake Tahoe Boulevard is operated by Jim Bagan Toyota as a used car sales lot and was allowed by special permit in 1983 to rent vehicles in addition to sales, according to the agenda for the 3 p.m. meeting at City Hall. However, per one of the permit conditions, rentals have not occurred within the past year making the permit null and void.

Tha Tahoe Valley Area Plan was adopted in July 2015 and the property is located within the Town Center Mixed-Use Corridor District of that plan, where auto repair and service is not a permissible use.

Jim Bagan Toyota has submitted a temporary use permit application to again allow for rentals.

According to the agenda, under the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Code of Ordinances, a temporary use permit may be granted for a use not listed as permissible in a plan area statement if reviewed for consistency with special use findings.

The temporary permit is for six months and the city may approve one six-month extension.

The business would be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with two employees during the largest shift and four overall.

The site can accommodate up to 30 vehicles and will continue to sell three to five used vehicles.

The commission will also receive a economic development priorities presentation.

On April 1, 2020, the City Council approved the formation of the Transformative Change Committee to conduct an examination of a long-term economic development and recovery strategy for the City. After community discussions, the committee developed the recommendations report that was used as the foundation for a 5-year Strategic Plan.

Planning Commission meets at City Hall, 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, and the meetings are also live streamed on Channel 21, the city’s website, http://www.cityofslt.us , and via Zoom .