South Tahoe planners to discuss new commercial/residential project, Bijou/Al Tahoe plan amendments

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission this week may approve a new commercial/residential mixed use project on Emerald Bay Road and will also receive a presentation on amendments to the Bijou/Al Tahoe Community Plan as the city plans its new recreation center within the 56 Acres.

The proposed mixed use project is located at 941 Emerald Bay Road, behind BevMo! and T.J. Maxx.

The proposed location of the new commercial/residential mixed use project.

The proposed two-story building consists of 5,624-square feet of healthcare-related services located on the bottom floor and 975-square feet of business support services and three residential units on the second floor. The building will incorporate natural-appearing materials and is proposed to be painted a dark gray color with a dark composite shingle roof.

The project applicant proposes to subdivide the residential units into condominiums. The project will incorporate onsite parking with a total of 35 parking spaces.

The property is vacant but was the former site of a tourist accommodation use that was demolished. Secondary access to the property is available from James Avenue.

The proposed project is located in the Tahoe Valley Area Plan Town Center Core District, which permits the proposed uses. As the project is located within the Tahoe Valley Area Plan, the city is delegated the authority to review the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency project application on behalf of TRPA for this project.

City staff recommends planners approve the project.

The city is also proposing to amend the Bijou/Al Tahoe plan to allow for additional building height for public buildings and lower roof pitch requirements for buildings that require flatter roofs to span large interior spaces proposed within the 56-acres project area.

The city is planning on constructing a new multi-generational recreation center in the 56 acres project area. The new center will house a swimming pool, lazy river, a gymnasium, indoor track, office and meeting spaces, and a commercial-grade kitchen.

The proposed design, which incorporates shed-style architecture, using low-pitched roofs, is currently not compatible with the TRPA height standard of 42 feet and the community plan standard that requires a minimum 7:12 roof pitch.

Public comment on the project ends on Nov. 22.

To comment, contact Planning Manager John Hitchcock at 530-542-7472 or jhitchcock@cityofslt.us .

The plan may be viewed online at https://www.cityofslt.us/DocumentCenter/View/16271/Project-Summary-Page-Bijou-Al-Tahoe- Community-Plan-Amendment-20211026.

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at City Hall on 1901 Lisa Maloff Way and can also be live-streamed on Channel 21, on the city’s website and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84394054341 .