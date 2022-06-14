South Tahoe planners to hear Housing Element update, discuss new fitness center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe could be getting a new fitness center, pending approval of a special use permit by the Planning Commission.

During its Thursday, June 16, meeting, the Planning Commission will be discussing whether to allow retail space at 3668 Lake Tahoe Boulevard to be converted into a health and athletic club.

Desolation Athletic Fitness is proposing to use the space for fitness training to small groups and individuals aimed at strength and conditioning of adults and young athletes.

“In addition to strength and conditioning classes, the business will also offer fitness retreats for tourists including fitness class packages that include detailed active itinerary related to exploring Tahoe such as hikes, bike rides or other opportunities for outdoor recreation,” the staff report said.

The Commission will also be hearing updates to the General Plan Housing Element update following public workshops held in February. The housing plan is required by the California Department of Housing and Community Development and provides a blueprint on how the city should develop and expand.

The Housing Element makes several policy and program suggestions to make more affordable housing in South Lake including establishing a multi-family acquisition and rehabilitation program, partnering with large employers to develop new affordable housing opportunities and seeking funding to establish a rental assistance program.

The Housing Element must be sent to HCD by June 30. City Council has a public hearing scheduled for June 21.

Finally, the Commission will hear the South Tahoe Refuse Delinquent Refuse Fees Report. There is currently more than $90,000 in outstanding delinquent fees and administration fees. The Commission can decide to amend the report before sending it to the City Council.

The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. on June 16 and can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely via the city’s website, Channel 21 or https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89507492496 .