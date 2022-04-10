South Tahoe police arrest 1, seek another in burglary
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One South Lake Tahoe man was arrested and authorities are searching for another who allegedly stole from a customer at a local business.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department took a report of a burglary on April 2 at a business on the 300 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard.
A customer of the business claimed his credit card, driver’s license, and cash had been stolen from his wallet and subsequently received notifications his credit card was being used around town at several businesses, said a news release.
The department said Officer Derek Simon discovered the suspect, later identified as local resident 33-year-old Logan Matthew Schwartz, 33, had stolen the items. Schwartz was also seen on security footage using the stolen credit card at other stores. Officer Simon additionally saw Schwartz had an accomplice, identified as local resident Gustavo “Gus” Candelario, 47. Security video showed Candelario using the stolen credit card at one of the stores, said the release.
The department arrested Schwartz on Monday, April 4, for an unrelated warrant for a previous violation of his probation. Officer Simon subsequently charged Schwartz with one count of commercial burglary, as well as several counts of grand theft and felony identity theft and booked him into jail. Bail was set at $130,000 and Schwartz remains in jail as of Sunday. Most of the items purchased with the stolen credit card were recovered, said the release.
The department is still looking for Candelario. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 530-542-6100 or secret witness at 530-541-6800.
