South Tahoe Police arrest local man for burglary, forgery, ID theft
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe man sought by authorities for burglary in which a credit card was stolen and used multiple times, was arrested on Saturday, authorities said.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said in late April Officer Derek Simon investigated a burglary in which a credit card was stolen and then used nine times.
The department said Officer Simon identified the suspect as Jose Angel Gutierrez, 51, of South Lake Tahoe. Simon located the suspect on the 1100 block of Ski Run Boulevard, made the arrest and charged him with multiple felonies, including burglary, forgery and nine counts of identity theft.
Gutierrez remains in custody Monday morning with a bail of $235,000.
“SLTPD takes identity theft cases seriously and will continue its pursuit of those who commit it,” the department said in a news release.
