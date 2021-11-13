South Tahoe police awarded $56,000 grant for traffic safety

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department will roll out a traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community after recently receiving a grant.

City officials announced Friday that the department received a $56,000 grant from the Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that will pay for additional measures, including:

• DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.

• Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

• Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.





• Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

• Officer training or recertification: standard field sobriety test, advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement and drug recognition expert.

The grant program will run through September 2022.