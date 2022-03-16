South Tahoe police chief to participate in ‘Coffee with the Mayor’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police Chief David Stevenson will join Mayor Devin Middlebrook next week for “Coffee with the Mayor.”
Stevenson and Middlebrook will discuss homelessness and mental health at 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Cuppa Tahoe, located at 2054 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.
The conversation will take place in the meeting room.
“While learning more about the city’s current efforts, help us take a closer look at the issues and identify solutions,” the city said in a news release. “We’re out in the community not just to share, but also to listen. So join us and be part of the conversation and solutions.”
