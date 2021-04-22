South Tahoe police participating in Drug Take Back Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 24. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department along with TASK, will be at Safeway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take in all medication for disposal.

This national event addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Collection of pills provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

In case members of the public cannot make it to this event, there are permanent bins in the lobby of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and at Safeway at Bijou.

TASK, formerly known as the South Tahoe Drug Free Coalition, has been rebranded to Tahoe Alliance for Safe Kids. They will be with the police department during Drug Take Back Day with valuable information on safe disposal and storage of medication.