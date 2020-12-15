South Tahoe police pauses fingerprinting
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In response to the stay at home order due to the COVID-19 surge, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department has ceased in providing fingerprint live scan services until further notice.
The department’s front lobby continues to be closed. Police front counter services can be reached by phone at 530-542-6100.
