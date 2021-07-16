South Tahoe Police searching for driver who left scene of collision
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are looking for a driver who left the scene after colliding with two vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
South Lake Tahoe Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a silver Honda Odyssey that backed into a Ford Ranger as each were backing out of a parking stall, and then hit a white truck with the front end after deciding to flee the scene.
The Ranger received no damage but the truck received significant damage and had to be towed from the scene.
The Odyssey has a shattered rear windshield and major damage to the front end.
The collision happened on Monday, July 12, at Safeway on Johnson Boulevard.
Anybody with information is asked to contact authorities at 530-542-6100 and reference case 2107-1575.
