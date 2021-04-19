South Tahoe police seeks information on man arrested for sexual assault

Rex Bernat



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police is seeking more information on a man who was arrested last week for sexual assault.

Rex Bernat, 42, was arrested in Reno on Thursday, April 15, for a felony fugitive warrant. Bernat is being held in the Washoe County Jail and faces charges related to the sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age that allegedly took place in South Lake Tahoe.

Bernat has lived his adult life in Washoe County, according to a press release. He is known to use the aliases Ryan or Rayan Samones, Ryan Bernat and Mykee Daws.

SLTPD and El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office are working in conjunction with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and seeking information from anyone who may have been victimized by Bernat in California.

Anyone who may have relevant information regarding Bernat is asked to contact the SLTPD at 530-542-6100 and reference case 2103-2287. This is an ongoing investigation.