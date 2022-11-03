South Tahoe Police seeks public assistance in locating robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for public assistance in finding a suspect accused of holding a convenience store employee at gunpoint.
South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to the 7-11 on the 800 block of Emerald Bay Road at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. The employee reported the suspect had fled on foot.
During the investigation, officers determined an unknown male subject came into the store, pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money.
The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers searched the area but were ultimately unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 foot tall with a thin build.
The suspect was wearing all black clothing, a black beanie, a hood over his head and a black face covering.
If anybody recognizes the suspect or has information pertaining to this robbery, contact South Lake Tahoe PD at 530-542-6100.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.