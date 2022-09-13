South Tahoe Police sergeant retires after 50-plus years

South Lake Tahoe Police Sgt. Steve O'Brien has retired after more than 50 years in law enforcement.

Provided/SLTPD

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After more than 50 years in law enforcement, South Lake Tahoe Police Sgt. Steve O’Brien has retired, the department announced on Sunday, Sept. 11.

O’Brien started his career with the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office where he worked for 12 years.

He then joined the South Lake Tahoe Police Department in November of 1981, according to a Facebook post. He held multiple positions with the department, including detective and finally, sergeant, when he retired (the first time) in 2002.

O’Brien transitioned to work on the South Lake Tahoe Police Department’s boat program during the summer months, where he stayed for another 20 years for a total service time of 52-plus years.

“Congratulations Steve! You’re an amazing example of service to others and dedication to duty,” SLTPD said in the post. “Thank you.”