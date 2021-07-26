South Tahoe Police to host National Night Out
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police will host an evening of games, learning, community resources, food, and fun as part of its annual event, National Night Out.
The department is inviting the community to participate from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in the BlueZone Sports parking lot at the Y.
The event will feature a mobile vaccine clinic from Barton Health, first responder vehicles including police cruisers and fire trucks and several El Dorado County agencies will also be represented.
For more information, or to RSVP for the event, visit the SLTPD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/3085022531771622/?ref=newsfeed.
