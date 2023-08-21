South Tahoe Police warn of fraud scams

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – During the past week, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department has received several reports of financial fraud occurring to citizens within our community. These cases were very similar.

In the recent cases that involve fraud, the suspect(s) sent a text from a bank stating that there had been fraudulent charges on “your” checking account in Florida. In the text, there is a link asking “did you make these purchases? Yes or no”. When the victim selects “No” they get a phone call from what looks like their bank. The suspect(s) asked for personal information such as Social Security numbers and PINs.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department would like to remind its citizens a few things that could help protect them, regarding fraud.

Beware of Links. Banks will never send you a text or email urging you to click a link. If you receive this type of message, don’t respond – contact your bank directly to confirm they did or didn’t send it.

Beware of Scare Tactics. Some scams use fear-inducing language to pressure or even threaten you into sharing private information, but don’t respond! Instead, call your bank directly to see if it’s a legitimate request.

Protect your Confidential Information. Your bank will never ask for your account number, social security number, name, address or password in an email or text message. They will only ask you to provide this information to verify your identity when you call them directly.

Call the Number on your Card. If you receive an email, text or call and you have suspicions, play it safe by calling the number on the back of your card to speak to someone at your bank about the message you received.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at (530) 542-6100 or file a report with the FBI at ic3.gov