South Tahoe prepares for New Year’s enforcement

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe is preparing for a different kind of New Year’s celebration as COVID-19 numbers rise across the state.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department will be out in partnership with California Highway Patrol, California Alcohol Beverage Control and other agencies with safety top of mind.

“We will have extra officers in the Stateline area to assist with public safety needs,” said Police Chief David Stevenson in a press release. “We will be working in partnership with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other Nevada agencies to help coordinate any responses in the Stateline area.”

CHP will have extra officers in the Stateline area to help with traffic issues and enforcement. CABC will also be in the city to assist with alcohol related enforcement.

This is the first time in several years the city is not preparing for the SnowGlobe Music Festival since organizers canceled it due to COVID-19. City council also suspended special event permits so there are no sanctioned events happening within city limits.

“We are not out of the woods yet, and people have a responsibility to keep themselves, their loved ones, and people around them safe,” said City Manager Joe Irvin in a press release. “This year it’s best to spend New Year’s at home to slow the spread so we can start getting South Lake Tahoe back to normal.”

As part of the greater Sacramento region the city remains under the governor’s stay home order. This means leisure travel is not allowed, and lodging remains closed to nonessential use inside city limits. Those orders are in effect until further notice.

“I think everyone is ready for 2020 to be behind us so we can look forward to a healthier and happier 2021,” said Irvin. “Let’s celebrate responsibly, take the necessary precautions, and kick the new year off the right way.”

Source: City of South Lake Tahoe