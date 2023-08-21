South Tahoe Public Utility District appoints Paul Hughes as General Manager

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – At the Thursday August 17 board meeting, the South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors appointed Paul Hughes as the next General Manager. With over 28 years in the public sector and 15 years as the District’s chief financial officer, Hughes brings a strong financial background to the position.

“The Board interviewed great candidates and unanimously selected Paul Hughes,” said David Peterson, Board President. “He is an outstanding leader, outstanding fiscal manager, and outstanding problem solver.”

As CFO, Hughes was responsible for directing multiple departments, overseeing the annual budget and capital structure, and developing future financial plans to inform spending. Under his leadership, the District received over $100 million in grant funds and low interest loans.

“Paul is a conservative fiscal manager that is looking out for the interest of our rate payers,” said Shane Romsos, Board Vice President. “Departments under his leadership won awards annually and I believe Paul will bring this level of excellence to the whole District.”

STPUD Board appoints Hughes_Sheehan, Romsos, Peterson, Hughes, Haven Provided

“I am excited to serve as the District’s next General Manager and honored to have the confidence of the Board of Directors,” said Hughes. “South Tahoe Public Utility District has exceptional employees who are dedicated to their jobs and serving the community of South Lake Tahoe. Leading a team like this is a manager’s dream, and I’m grateful for staff support.”

Prior to working for the District, Hughes directed the finance divisions for the City of Troutdale, City of Brookings, Modoc Medical Center, and California State Association of Counties. Outside of work, Hughes enjoys hiking, playing tennis and cheering on the San Francisco 49erswith his wife Mary.