South Tahoe Public Utility District candidate profile: Louis J. Pierini

Age: 70

Occupation: Business Owner

Why are you running for the board?

I am running for the board because I would like to be part of the process that makes decisions regarding our sewer and water service. I have the experience, the knowledge and the ambition to positively contribute to the direction South Tahoe Public Utility District takes now and in the future.

What are your qualifications?

My qualifications to be a director for South Tahoe Public Utility District (STPUD) includes wide ranging knowledge that pertains to most, if not all, public agencies in the Tahoe Basin. This means I am familiar with the interconnections that each public agency has with different projects. It is critical to know what role STPUD can and should play in our community's development.

I previously served on the board of STPUD from 1989-1993. As a result I know what kind of time commitment will be required of me in order to provide effective board representation.

In addition to all of the above I have owned and operated my own business in South Lake Tahoe since 1983. I have been active and involved in community issues (including STPUD operations) for the entirety of that time. I believe I have a well rounded view of where this community has been and what this community's future holds.

What is the No. 1 issue facing the district? How would you address it?

Right now the No. 1 issue facing the district is the need to replace the current general manager of STPUD, Richard Solbrig, who is retiring January 2019. I was on the board that approved the hiring of Mr. Solbrig as the assistant general manager. Our choice of Mr. Solbrig, who ultimately became the general manger of STPUD has resulted in STPUD being one of the best run public agencies in the Tahoe Basin.

The biggest issue facing STPUD is the issue of water rights in the Tahoe Basin. Water rights are dictated by the state of California. The issue of water rights is currently in flux. I would address this issue by ensuring we continue to get our share of the previously allocated water rights.

Why should voters select you to serve on the board?

Well, because I am the best candidate for the job. I bring a well rounded background from the public and private sector that enables me to bring a well rounded view to the issues STPUD faces now and in the future. I am not connected to any special interest groups or projects. My interest is in balancing and protecting water quality, the environment, development in our community and the interests of local rate payers.