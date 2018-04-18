South Tahoe Public Utility District, Liberty Utilities working to repair damage; customers still without power

Utility providers anticipate returning electric service to more than 100 customers in the Bijou Park area by 6 p.m.

About 115 Liberty Utilities customers lost power Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a fire hydrant.

South Tahoe Public Utility District asked Liberty to de-energize its underground lines in order to make repairs to the damaged hydrant, according to Liberty.

Liberty says repairs should be completed and power should be restored by 6 p.m.

CORRECTION: This article has been corrected to state the power outage is in the Bijou Park area, not the Meyers area.