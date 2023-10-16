South Tahoe Public Utility District receives award in financial excellence

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Public Utility District was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

“The receipt of this prestigious finance award for 28 consecutive years is a testament to the expertise and professionalism of our employees,” said Paul Hughes, general manager. “It is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to financial transparency, fiscal responsibility, and sound management practices.”

The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. It is presented annually to organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to maintaining the highest standards of financial transparency and accountability.

“We are committed to always improving our level of service, and financial integrity and reporting is a big part of it,” said Board President, David Peterson. “I’m very proud of our staff for earning this award.”

South Tahoe Public Utility District supplies drinking water and provides sewage collection, treatment and export to protect Lake Tahoe’s delicate ecosystem. To view the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report ending June 30, 2022, visit https://stpud.us/asset/10222/ .