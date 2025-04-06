South Tahoe Public Utility District receives four prestigious awards from California Water Education Association, Sierra Section

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Public Utility District (STPUD) announced that it has received four prestigious awards from the California Water Education Association (CWEA), Sierra Section. These accolades honor the outstanding contributions and achievements of the STPUD staff and operations in the fields of water and wastewater management.

CWEA Banquet 2025 Plant Award Provided / STPUD

At the recent CWEA Sierra Section awards ceremony, the STPUD was recognized with the following honors:

Collection System Operator of the Year – Juan Marquez was honored as Collection System Operator of the Year for his exceptional dedication and expertise in managing the collection system. Laboratory Analyst of the Year – Brian Chernago was named Laboratory Analyst of the Year. Brian’s commitment to excellence in environmental testing and his tireless efforts to ensure water quality at the District were celebrated with this esteemed recognition. Plant of the Year – The STPUD wastewater treatment plant was awarded Medium Plant of the Year, a testament to the hard work, efficiency, and innovative practices that have allowed the facility to operate at the highest standards in the industry. Collection System of the Year – This award celebrates the District’s exceptional management and operation of its wastewater collection system, which is vital to maintaining public health and environmental safety in the South Lake Tahoe region.

“We are honored to receive these awards, which reflect the dedication, professionalism, and hard work of our staff,” said Paul Hughes, General Manager. “These accolades demonstrate our continued commitment to providing high-quality water and wastewater services to our community. We are incredibly proud of Juan, Brian, and all our staff who work to protect Lake Tahoe’s sensitive environment every day.”

The California Water Education Association (CWEA) is a professional organization dedicated to promoting the technical expertise, education, and leadership of water professionals across California. The Sierra Section of the CWEA serves the communities in the Sierra Nevada region, recognizing the top achievers in the water and wastewater industry each year.