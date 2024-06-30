South Tahoe Public Utility District receives Transparency Certificate of Excellence

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – For the fourth time, the South Tahoe Public Utility District has received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence through the California Special District Association. This certificate requires compliance in three best practice areas for transparency including the Brown Act, website, and public outreach. The application was an extensive process, consisting of 54 documents and 158 pages that were reviewed by representatives of two peer agencies, Tahoe City Public Utility District and North Tahoe Public Utility District.

The CSDA Special Leadership Foundation presented the Transparency Certificate of Excellence to South Tahoe Public Utility District during the Board Meeting on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Dane Wadlé from CSDA noted, “The South Tahoe Public Utility District was one of the initiators of the award program and first received the certificate in 2014.” He added, “There are maybe three other Districts in my region that have earned it as many times as the District. The rigorous nature of the program continues to push Special Districts to highlight transparency and accountability.”

“This achievement demonstrates the District’s commitment to being open and accessible, and creating greater awareness of District activities,” said Paul Hughes, General Manager.

The Certificate of Excellence is on display at the District Offices located at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.