South Tahoe Public Utility District to host candidate forum for board of directors

The South Tahoe Public Utility District will host a candidate forum to help inform voters, who will be filling three seats on the district's board of directors this November.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. in the district board room. It is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Voters will decide which of the six candidates they want to fill three seats on the five-member board. All three incumbents — Chris Cefalu, James Jones and Duane Wallace — are seeking reelection. Candidates Nick Exline, Eric Schafer and Louis Pierini each hope to secure a spot on the board.

The forum will be structured to allow each candidate an opening and closing statement. Between statements, candidates will field questions posed by the audience.

The forum will likely last about two hours, according to STPUD.

The district board room is located at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

For information visit http://www.stpud.us or contact Melonie Guttry, executive services manager, at 530-543-6203.