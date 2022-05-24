South Tahoe PUD adopts new rates, ADU requirements

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors on Thursday adopted new water and sewer rates and approved no connection fees for accessory dwelling units.

After two years of zero rate increases, the STPUD Board adopted new rates to fund the water and sewer pipeline replacement program and keep up with increasing construction costs. These rates will go into effect July 1.

For a typical residential customer, water rates will increase by $5.36/month or $16.13/quarter, and sewer rates will increase $3.56/month or $10.67/quarter. To see a breakdown of the new water and sewer rates, visit stpud.us .

“By investing in our aging infrastructure today, we will lower long-term costs, protect the environment and ensure quality service,” said STPUD General Manager John Thiel.

The STPUD continues to actively pursue grant funds to offset rate increases. Over the last 10 years the STPUD has received more than $16 million in grant revenue and $64 million in low- interest loans.

“By successfully securing grant funding and operating efficiently, the district continues to have the lowest water and sewer rates in our region,” Thiel said.

In addition to adopting new rates, the STPUD Board addressed accessory dwelling units. Over the last several years, California has passed legislation to address statewide housing shortages, including the permitting of accessory dwelling units. To comply with the law, the STPUD updated its administrative code to not require a new water or sewer connection or capacity fee for accessory dwelling units.