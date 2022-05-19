South Tahoe PUD adopts new water, sewer capacity charges

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe Public Utility District adopted new water and sewer capacity charges that go into effect June 7. These are one-time charges for new development and remodels connecting to the district’s water and sewer system.

Sewer capacity charge

The residential sewer capacity charge used to be based on the number of sewer units, which is a combination of the number of kitchens, toilets, and bedrooms. It will now be based on square footage.

“This new fee structure provides a more equitable approach for connection fees and is beneficial to workforce housing,” said John Thiel, General Manager.

The new sewer capacity charge for a typical single-family residence (2,736 square feet) will now be $11,324, or $4.14 per square foot. A 750-square foot living unit will be charged $3,105 for sewer capacity, compared to the current rate of $8,235. For residential remodels, a fee will be charged for additions over 500 square feet.

“I credit our Board of Directors for continuing to find creative ways to lower the cost for workforce housing in our community,” said John Thiel, General Manager. “This change continues the district’s commitment to being a proactive community partner.”

The commercial sewer capacity charges are based on the number of plumbing fixtures units or number of seats for restaurants. This is the same method previously used, except that the current minimum charge will no longer be applied. The rate is $755 per fixture unit. This new fee structure is beneficial to new commercial developments with a low number of fixture units, such as an office space. Instead of a new office space being required to pay a minimum charge of $8,235, the new fee for a building with five fixture units would be $3,775.

Water capacity charge

The water capacity charges are based on water meter size. For a typical residential house with a 3⁄4 inch meter, the new charge will be $11,015 compared to $6,833. This is the first time the water capacity charge has been increased in 12 years.

All South Tahoe Public Utility District customers will continue to be billed based by the number of sewer units and water consumption plus the water base charge.

To learn more and see a breakdown of the new water and sewer capacity charges, visit https://stpud.us/customers/start-stop-service/permits-and-fees/ .