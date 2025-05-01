South Tahoe PUD Board considers new rates

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Public Utility District (District) Board of Directors is considering new water and sewer rates to support essential upgrades to aging infrastructure.

The District provides drinking water, as well as wastewater collection, treatment, and export to safeguard public health and protect Lake Tahoe’s delicate ecosystem. Proposed rate changes would fund the replacement of water and sewer system components that are 50 and 90 years old.

“Our infrastructure is the backbone of the community,” said Paul Hughes, General Manager. “Many parts of our water and sewer systems are reaching the end of their useful life. These proposed rate adjustments, along with grants and low-interest loans, would allow us to continue replacing aging pipelines and meet rising costs for electricity, chemicals, and construction material.”

For a typical residential customer, the proposed rate increase would be approximately $6.00 per month for sewer service and around $7.00 for water service. If approved, the new rates would take effect on July 1, 2025.

In 2024, the District worked with a financial consultant to develop a 5-year financial plan to fund capital costs. The proposed rate changes are for year two of the five-year schedule.

“Investing in these systems now helps us avoid costly emergency repairs in the future,” added Hughes. “It’s about protecting our environment, ensuring reliable service, and keeping long-term costs down.”

The Board will vote on rates on Thursday, May 15 at 2 p.m. in the District’s Board Room, located at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe. For more information about the proposed rate changes and the projects they will fund, visit http://www.stpud.us/capital-improvement-program .