South Tahoe PUD celebrates 75 years of service with community open house

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe Public Utility District is celebrating its 75th anniversary of protecting Lake Tahoe, delivering high-quality drinking water, and providing reliable wastewater services. To mark this milestone, the District will host a 75th Anniversary Open House on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at its headquarters, 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

This free, family-friendly event will feature guided tours of the world-renowned wastewater treatment plant, interactive displays about upcoming water and sewer projects, big trucks to explore, and light refreshments.

“For 75 years, the District has put the health of Lake Tahoe and our community first,” said Paul Hughes, General Manager. “From pioneering advanced wastewater treatment in the 1960s to building resilience through fires, droughts, and pandemics, we’re proud of our legacy and excited to share our future with the community we serve.”

Board President Shane Romsos added, “This anniversary is about honoring the generations of staff, community members, and leaders who made bold decisions to protect Tahoe’s waters and secure reliable services. We invite everyone to come celebrate with us, learn more about your water and sewer systems, and see firsthand how we’re preparing for the next 75 years.”

A Legacy of Innovation and Service

1950: Concerned about raw sewage being pumped from septic tanks into Lake Tahoe, residents voted overwhelmingly to form STPUD.

For three-quarters of a century, the District has been dedicated to protecting Lake Tahoe while delivering safe drinking water and reliable wastewater services, no matter the challenge.

For more information or attend the 75th Anniversary Open House, visit http://www.stpud.us .