South Tahoe PUD gives winterizing tips

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. –As temperatures drop below freezing, protecting your home plumbing from the damage and expense caused by frozen pipes is essential. South Tahoe Public Utility District reminds homeowners to prepare for the chilly temps.

Before freezing temperatures set in:

Turn off and drain irrigation systems.

Disconnect and drain all outdoor hoses.

Insulate exposed pipes or faucets.

Seal holes and cracks in exterior walls, foundation, and around pipes.

Make sure STPUD has your current phone number in case of an emergency.

To update your contact information, call 530-544-6474 or visit stpud.watersmart.com . Fall is a great time of year to locate and test your home shut-off valve. Once the snow starts to fly, shovel regularly to make sure you can access your water shut-off valve in an emergency.

If you are away from your home during the winter months:

Turn off your home shut-off valve.

Open indoor and outdoor faucets to drain pipes. Remember to close faucets once drained.

Open all bedroom, bathroom, and closet doors, and cabinet doors in the kitchen and bathroom.

Keep the thermostat at 65 degrees (as recommended by the Insurance Information Institute).

Following these simple steps can help protect your home and prevent costly repairs and water damage this winter. To learn more about winterizing your home, visit https://stpud.us/customers/winterizing-tips/ .