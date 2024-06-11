South Tahoe PUD holds ‘Blooming Through Summer’ workshop
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Summer is in full swing, and so is the Gardening Through the Seasons series hosted by South Tahoe Public Utility and Lake Tahoe Master Gardeners. Attend the second workshop, Blooming Through Summer, on June 18, 2024 at 6 p.m. to learn about pollinator friendly plants, flowers that bloom throughout the summer, and how to irrigate during warm months.
“Our goal is to help residents create beautiful, pollinator friendly landscapes that are both functional and water efficient,” said Jennifer Cressy, Master Gardener and Water Efficiency Technician. “Our past gardening workshops have been really popular, and I look forward to diving into summer gardening tips.”
The free workshop will take place on June 18, 2024, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the South Tahoe Public Utility District Board Room, located at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, and will also be accessible virtually at stpud.us. Admission is free, and no registration is required. For more information about the Gardening Through the Season series, visit stpud.us or contact 530-544-6474.
