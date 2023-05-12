South Tahoe PUD hosting meeting to discuss strategy for recycled water

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Public Utility District is developing a strategic plan for recycled water to analyze options and establish a roadmap for the future. The district will host a public meeting to provide an overview of alternatives being considered, the status of the evaluation process, and provide time for questions.

Those interested in learning more about the plan can offer input at the meeting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at South Tahoe Public Utility District Board Room, located at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive.

The district began exporting recycled water to Alpine County in 1967 to comply with state and federal laws. This requirement is unique to the Tahoe region and requires a significant amount of energy to pump recycled water over a mountain pass. There have been significant advances in and acceptances of water reuse over the last 50 years. As such, the development of the Recycled Water Strategic Plan re-evaluates current operations and practices to identify the best ways to process and use recycled water in the future.

“The Recycled Water Strategic Plan will help shape the district’s long term operations,” said Steve Caswell, principal engineer and project manager for the plan. “I encourage the community to attend to learn why we do what we do, how we navigate the regulatory maze for wastewater in Tahoe and provide input on alternatives being considered for the future.”

The district collects, treats, and recycles wastewater from the South Lake Tahoe region. An average of 3.9 million gallons per day of recycled water is pumped 26 miles to Alpine County where it is stored in Harvey Place Reservoir and released in summer months to be used by ranchers and the district for irrigation.

In addition to recycling 100% of its wastewater, the district also recycles 100% of its biosolids as fertilizer with Bently Agrodynamics in Douglas County. The district produces 381,000kW annually in hydroelectricity as recycled water flows from the top of Luther Pass 2,200 feet down into Alpine County.

For more information, visit http://www.stpud.us/recycled-water-strategic-plan . If you are unable to attend in-person, join on your device at tinyurl.com/27dprc8u or call in (audio only) to +1 332-249-0500, Code: 249 995 65#.

Source: STPUD