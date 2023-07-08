South Tahoe PUD hosts Tahoe-friendly garden workshops

STPUD and Tahoe Master Gardners are hosting four workshops this summer.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Summer is in full swing, and so is the Tahoe Friendly Garden Workshop Series! The series, hosted by South Tahoe Public Utility and Tahoe Master Gardeners, offers a fun and free opportunity for Tahoe residents to learn how to design and maintain a beautiful, water-wise landscape.

The series consists of four workshops focusing on different topics. The first workshop, Rethinking Your Lawn, took place on June 27. Attendees learned different ways to remove lawn and explored replacement alternatives.

Workshops continue through the summer on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 18 – Planning Your Tahoe Friendly Landscape – Learn how to design your home landscape for beauty, function, and water efficiency.

Tuesday, August 1 –Tahoe Friendly Garden Design – Do it right the first time. Learn how to place and select the right plants in the right place.

Tuesday, August 22 – Efficient Irrigation and Drip Irrigation Design – What you wish you knew about efficient irrigation practices and technology.

“Our goal is to help residents create beautiful, sustainable landscapes that are both functional and water-efficient,” said Jennifer Cressy, Master Gardener and Water Efficiency Technician for the District. “The first workshop was well attended, and I encourage you to come to one or all of the sessions pending your interest.”

The Tahoe Friendly Garden Workshops are held from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at South Tahoe Public Utility District, 1275 Meadow Crest Drive. All workshops are free; no registration is required. For more information, please visit stpud.us or call 530-543-6268.