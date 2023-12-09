South Tahoe PUD receives award in information technology excellence
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Public Utility District has been awarded the coveted Excellence in Information Technology award from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California (MISAC). The District is one of only 18 recipients throughout the state of California.
“This award illustrates the high level of expertise of the District’s IT Department,” said Paul Hughes, General Manager. “We are very fortunate to have highly dedicated and professional staff that continue to advance technology and protect the District from cyber-attacks.”
Recipients of the Excellence in IT award subject themselves to a detailed and comprehensive audit performed by a team of their peers from other MISAC member agencies. For an agency to receive distinction, they must prove they have exceeded industry standards in technology focused areas such as: Customer Satisfaction, Budget and Strategic Planning, Purchasing, Operations and Staffing, Professional Development and Training, Disaster Preparation and Recovery, Policies and Procedures, and Security.
On December 7, 2023, Roger Jenson from MISAC presented the award to South Tahoe Public Utility District. To the District’s IT Department, Jensen said, “Congrats. You are the silent heroes working behind the scenes making your agency better, stronger, and more secure.”
