South Tahoe PUD to address water, sewer infrastructure needs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Most of South Lake Tahoe’s water and sewer systems were built in the 1950s and 1960s. Additional investments are needed to continue repairing and replacing old water and sewer facilities to avoid costly emergency projects and prepare for the next wildfire.

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 6 p.m. South Tahoe Public Utility District will host a public meeting to discuss costs associated with future capital improvements and possible increases to water and sewer rates.

STPUD employees fixing a leak. Provided

The District’s complex water, sewer, and recycled water systems need ongoing maintenance, replacement, and improvements. The District has identified the following needs to be addressed over the next five years:

Community-Wide Fire Flow – Wildfires present a danger to life, property, community, and the environment. While the District has made significant progress, much remains to be done to provide adequate fire flow throughout the entire service area. With additional funding, the District intends to install or replace 180 fire hydrants and upsize waterlines in Bijou, Wildwood, Tahoe Mountain, Tahoe Sierra, Stateline, and Meyers neighborhoods over the next five years. Water System Upgrades – In the last five years, the District has repaired over 1,000 water leaks on aging waterlines. Replacing more than 60,000 linear feet of old waterlines in the next five years will provide adequate fire flow, help maintain good water quality, and decrease water leaks. The District will also assess and plan replacement of the 12 groundwater wells that supply South Lake Tahoe’s drinking water. Sewer System Upgrades – During the historic winter of 2023, stormwater entered the sewer system causing peak flows and risking sewer spills into Lake Tahoe. To address these issues, the District plans to rehabilitate and replace nine sewer pump stations, 30,000 linear feet of sewer mains, and three facilities at the wastewater treatment plant over the next five years.

“We actively pursue grant funds to help minimize rate increases,” said Paul Hughes, General Manager. “I’m proud that we have secured over $18 million in grants and $64 million in low interest loans over the last ten years.

To learn more about South Tahoe Public Utility District’s past investments and future plans, attend the public workshop on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. in the District Board Room located at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe or visit stpud.us/customers/improvements .