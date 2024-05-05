South Tahoe PUD to host ‘Gardening Through the Seasons’ series

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As the scent of spring fills the air, the South Tahoe Public Utility District and Tahoe Master Gardeners are thrilled to announce a series of free workshops aimed at empowering residents to transform their outdoor space into vibrant, water-efficient gardens.

The “Gardening Through the Seasons” series will guide participants through the seasons, offering practical tips for gardening success in Tahoe’s unique climate. From spring planting to summer blooms and fall conservation, workshops will cover irrigation management, plant selection, and landscape design.

Attend an upcoming workshop:

Tuesday, May 14—Spring Start-Up. Learn how to start your irrigation and what to plant in spring.

Tuesday, June 18 – Blooming through Summer. Learn how to design your home landscape for beauty, function, and water efficiency during the hot summer months.

Tuesday, August 27 – Fall into Conservation. Learn how to shut down your irrigation system and prepare your garden for winter.

All workshops will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at the South Tahoe Public Utility District Board Room, located at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, and will also be accessible virtually at stpud.us . Admission is free, and no registration is required.

Provided

“Our goal is to help residents create beautiful, sustainable landscapes that are both functional and water efficient,” said Jennifer Cressy, Master Gardener and Water Efficiency Technician. “Our past gardening workshops have been really popular, and I look forward to kicking off the season by diving into irrigation start-up and plant selection.”

For more information about the Gardening Through the Season series, visit stpud.us or contact

530-544-6474.