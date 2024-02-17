South Tahoe PUD updates Water Conservation Code

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On February 15, the South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors adopted updates to the water conservation code. The water conservation code establishes directives such as designated watering days and water waste prohibition.

The current codes were put into place in 2015 and have not been substantially updated in 20 years. In that time, the State of California has signed into law multiple water conservation mandates. The following changes have been incorporated to comply with the State of California water conservation regulations

Watering days for drip irrigation – Watering plants deeply and infrequently with a drip system promotes healthy root growth and helps limit weeds. Drip irrigation systems will now to be required to irrigate on the same designated watering days as spray irrigation: even numbered street addresses water Monday, Wednesday, Friday; odd numbered street addresses water Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Designated watering times between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. – Watering midday wastes water due to rapid evaporation, whereas watering during cooler periods allows for water retention. Adding another water conservation stage – Adding another stage creates a step wise approach if there is a major drought impacting California

“The State of California continues to mandate water restrictions during droughts,” said Shelly Thomsen, Director of Public and Legislative Affair. “These updates will help ease the impact for residents in South Lake Tahoe and promote water efficiency.”

To view the updated ordinance, visit stpud.us/waterconsv/ .

This year, the District and University of California Master Gardeners are hosting a three-part workshop series on Gardening through the Seasons. These “how-to” classes will focus on how to improve water use efficiency and maintain beautiful wildfire resilient and water efficient landscapes.

The workshops kick off with Spring Start Up on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The focus will be on starting your irrigation system, setting irrigation schedules and tips and tricks to springtime gardening.

Gardening through the Season workshops will be held from 6–7:30 p.m. at South Tahoe Public Utility District, 1275 Meadow Crest Drive or virtually. All workshops are free; no registration is required.

For more information, please visit stpud.us or call 530-543-6235.