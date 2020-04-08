South Tahoe Refuse changes garbage pickup; Collectors won’t pick up loose trash

A South Tahoe Refuse crew empties trash cans. Collectors will no longer pick up loose trash.

Tribune file

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling Services is changing how it picks up trash during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to risk of virus exposure, effective immediately, collectors will no longer pick up loose garbage. All trash must be contained in bags within trash cans and secured with a lid, or in a secured dumpster.

If trash becomes scattered, it’s the customer’s responsibility to clean it up, states a notice on the company’s website.

Residents should have their trash cans out by 7 a.m. on collection day, but not earlier. If someone in the house is sick, it’s asked that trash be double-bagged.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The business office is temporarily closed to try and help stop the spread of the virus but customer service representatives are available at 530-541-5105.

The Recycle Buy-Back Center, located at 2192 Ruth Ave., and the Household Hazardous Waste Program, are temporarily closed until further notice.

It’s asked that hazardous materials not be disposed of in the regular garbage until the HHWP resumes.

The transfer station is operating under normal hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.